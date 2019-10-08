Gregory Abbott, a food and beverage packaging titan, and Marcia Abbott, paid a total of $125,000 last year to have the scheme’s mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, direct a corrupt proctor to correct their daughter’s answers on the SAT and ACT tests, significantly boosting her scores, records show.

Gregory and Marcia Abbott, who live in Manhattan and Aspen, Colo., became the latest parents to be sentenced to prison for their role in the massive college admissions cheating case. They each pleaded guilty in May to a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, according to authorities.

A husband and wife were sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston to one month in prison for paying $125,000 in a scam to get their daughter into a selective college, prosecutors said.

The defendants are among a large group of wealthy parents entangled in the scheme. Prosecutors allege parents paid bribes to Singer to facilitate cheating on their children’s SAT and ACT exams, or to have their kids falsely certified as athletic recruits at top schools. Federal authorities dubbed the investigation “Operation Varsity Blues.”

The Abbotts were only charged with wrongdoing related to the tests.

For both Abbotts, prosecutors had sought a prison term of one year and a day, plus a $55,000 fine and restitution payment to be determined by the court, their plea agreements said.

Last month, Devin Sloane, who is the 53-year-old chief executive of Los Angeles-based water and wastewater company AquaTecture LLC, was sentenced to four months behind bars for his role in the scheme. He had pleaded guilty in May to a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Actress Felicity Huffman, who paid $15,000 to a consultant to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores, was the first parent to be sentenced in the case. She was given two weeks in prison last month.

US Attorney Andrew Lelling has said Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin, another defendant, could face a tougher sentence than Huffman if she’s convicted in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California. They pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Emily Sweeney and Travis Andersen of Globe staff contributed to this report.