Legal filings allege Scibelli, of Springfield, was tasked with collecting debt payments from a victim, identified only as a confidential human source, or CHS, on behalf of another person dubbed “the kid.”

That means the defendant, 51-year-old Anthony J. Scibelli, charged in US District Court in Springfield with collecting on an extension of credit by extortionate means, can attend weekly Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, his lifelong parish, legal filings show.

A federal judge in Springfield on Tuesday approved a request from a local man with a lengthy arrest record to attend Sunday church services while he remains on home confinement during his pending extortion case.

The source told the FBI and State Police in May that Scibelli had come to the source’s home and threatened his sister, records show. Then on May 10, the source wired up on Scibelli and secretly recorded their conversation, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit quoted Scibelli as saying, “Listen, um, I did abuse your brother-in-law but I was very nice to your sister.” The source responded, “she’s my sister. You told her that if she’s covering for [CHS], or if I find out your brother or anybody is covering for [CHS], I’m going to beat the [expletive] out of you.”

Scibelli insisted he never got vulgar with the sister.

“No, I said it to him, I said it to him,” Scibelli replied, according to the affidavit. “ ... I did tell [brother-in-law] I was going to hit him with his wife’s walker. I think I said ‘I’m going to take [sister]’s walker and hit you with it.’ ”

During a later meeting captured on video, records allege, Scibelli repeatedly struck the source, saying he wanted the “[expletive] money. You [expletive] [expletive].”

Scibelli’s had legal problems before.

In an August ruling letting him out on bond, US Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson said Scibelli was convicted of witness intimidation in 1989, false statements in 1992, and distribution of a controlled substance in 2004.

In addition, Robertson wrote, Scibelli “has been charged with assault and battery, more often than not by a dangerous weapon, a total of six times. Assault and battery charges were dismissed three times. On three occasions, an assault and battery charge was continued without a finding or the defendant was sentenced to probation.”

And his demeanor hasn’t always been the portrait of gentility.

“The defendant bragged about spitting in the face of another individual from whom he was collecting money, a boast that is particularly jarring because it appears from the dialog in the recording that the man the defendant boasted of spitting on died of a heart attack shortly thereafter,” Robertson wrote.

She added that she did not credit the alleged victim’s “claim to have seen the defendant use mace and a taser on a different, unidentified victim about whom the government introduced no other information.”

Robertson also noted that Scibelli has his supporters.

“Twelve letters from family members and friends submitted by the defendant in support of his bid for pretrial release establish that he lives with, and thoughtfully cares for, his elderly mother, who is the early stages of dementia,” Robertson wrote. “He has a history of helping out and providing emotional comfort to a wide circle of family members and friends. He has a number of serious medical ailments. In 2004, he qualified for, and now collects, monthly social security disability payments.”

The next hearing in the extortion case is slated for Oct. 16.

