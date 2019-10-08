Yarmouth police early Tuesday arrested a 49-year-old homeless man for allegedly driving on a suspended license for the 16th time, authorities said. His passenger was hit with a drug charge for allegedly possessing three small bags of crack cocaine, officials said.

The arrests took place around midnight on Willow Street, after the driver, Reggie E. Winbush, got pulled over for speeding, Yarmouth cops said in a statement.

“During the stop, the driver was placed under arrest for operating with a suspended license for the 16th time in Massachusetts,” the statement said. “Back up Patrol Officer Mike Cheung arrived and the passenger was also placed under arrest for the possession of three small bags of crack cocaine.”