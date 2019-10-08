Yarmouth police early Tuesday arrested a 49-year-old homeless man for allegedly driving on a suspended license for the 16th time, authorities said. His passenger was hit with a drug charge for allegedly possessing three small bags of crack cocaine, officials said.
The arrests took place around midnight on Willow Street, after the driver, Reggie E. Winbush, got pulled over for speeding, Yarmouth cops said in a statement.
“During the stop, the driver was placed under arrest for operating with a suspended license for the 16th time in Massachusetts,” the statement said. “Back up Patrol Officer Mike Cheung arrived and the passenger was also placed under arrest for the possession of three small bags of crack cocaine.”
Advertisement
Police identified the arrested passenger as Casey A. Maher, 45, of Hyannis.
A police report filed in Barnstable District Court said a Yarmouth officer clocked Winbush at 56 m.p.h in a 40 m.p.h. zone before pulling him over.
Winbush, the report said, “immediately informed me that he did not have a license” and “appeared to be extremely nervous and immediately pleaded that he not be arrested.” The report said the officer noted “that Winbush had been charged with operating after suspension at least fifteen times.”
He is now charged with operating a motor vehicle with license suspended, subsequent offense, and speeding at a rate of speed exceeding the posted limit, police said.
No lawyer was listed for Winbush in the official online case docket.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.