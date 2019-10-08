Gregory Ruffer resigned from the South End arts organization on Saturday after Hunter, who lives in Brighton, wrote the BCA board of directors to allege that Ruffer had sent him a series of sexually suggestive e-mails when Hunter studied under him in Florida.

“I realized I had a story to tell,” Wes Hunter, 30, told the Globe in an interview. “There have always been things that have brought back memories.”

A professional vocalist who accused the president of the Boston Center for the Arts of sexual misconduct had struggled for a decade with the disturbing aftermath of that harassment before speaking out, the musician said this week.

The letter, which Hunter provided to the Globe, also contained allegations that Ruffer had sexually harassed a former classmate of Hunter’s at Central Florida Community College.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I compose this letter,” Hunter wrote, adding that “Greg Ruffer abused his power at the college by manipulating myself and other students for his own sexual pleasure.”

Ruffer could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Over the weekend, public radio station WBUR reported that the BCA had hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct.

That investigation will continue, BCA chairman John G.F. Ruggieri-Lam said in a statement Tuesday. A search committee will be created soon, he added, to find a new chief executive officer or executive director for the sprawling nonprofit complex, which supports the performing and visual arts.

“The board reemphasizes that any and all matters concerning the well-being of our staff and employees are paramount, and recognizes that the BCA has an opportunity to learn from recent events and the concerns that the staff has voiced,” Ruggieri-Lam said.

Hunter’s allegations center on anonymous, inappropriate e-mails that he said Ruffer sent him as head of the community college’s voice department. One e-mail stated that “I know I am your fantasy,” Hunter recalled.

Hunter said Ruffer admitted to him that he had sent the e-mails.

“I said nothing. Perhaps I nodded my head, but I was speechless,” Hunter wrote in a September post on Schmopera, an online publication about the opera world that is posting personal accounts about sexual abuse, harassment, and assault. “My voice teacher, mentor, and head of the voice faculty at my college was attempting to seduce me through a fake email address.”

Hunter said he subsequently acted as if nothing had happened, but that every encounter with Ruffer put him on “high alert.”

“I was so convinced that I needed him to continue on in my career. I think it didn’t sink in exactly what was happening,” Hunter said in the interview.

The experience has had a profound impact ever since, said Hunter, who moved to Boston six years ago.

“It created a problem with trust in people who are mentors and teachers, my music directors, stage directors. It also was something I couldn’t forget,” Hunter said.

As a result, a certain song, vocal technique, and other triggers have evoked the pain and confusion caused by those e-mails, Hunter added.

Last week, a former classmate contacted Hunter with his own allegations that Ruffer had manipulated and attempted to seduce him.

“That made me realize these were calculated and predatory and not a one-time incident,” Hunter said. After intense deliberation, Hunter said, he decided to alert the BCA.

“I wanted to make sure it was for the right reasons and not being done maliciously or out of spite or anger,” he said.

The former classmate, Alexander Randolph, said Ruffer had kissed him without consent, pressed his body and pelvis against him, and told the student to stand between Ruffer’s legs during a singing exercise.

“Ruffer was quick to invade my personal space,” said Randolph, 30, who is a middle-school band and choir teacher in Colorado. “In my first private voice lesson with him, Ruffer sat down in a chair with his legs spread wide. . . . He slid up close to me, his groin near to my body.”

“I felt disgusted by this invasion of my personal space,” Randolph said of Ruffer’s alleged advances. “But I did nothing to stick up for my right to be treated appropriately. I just wanted my teacher’s approval.”

These interactions with Ruffer “became a period of high anxiety for me,” Randolph said in an interview. “I went through extensive counseling over the years” and experienced “massive panic attacks.”

Randolph said he did not file a police report or lodge a complaint with officials at the school, which is now called the College of Central Florida.

“I was scared I could get dragged into legal proceedings. That’s the last thing I wanted to have happen,” Randolph said. “I fell prey to the insidious misconception that many who are targets of sexual harassment think — that they are somehow responsible for the harassment.”

Both Hunter and Randolph credited the BCA for responding quickly once the allegations surfaced.

“I don’t see how they would have known” of Ruffer’s alleged past behavior, Hunter said of the BCA. “I think they’re taking appropriate action.”

In his statement, Ruggieri-Lam said that the BCA board “is committed to assuring that the BCA maintains and exercises appropriate policies and procedures to identify and address such complaints.”

Jenna Simeonov, the Toronto-based editor of Schmopera, said the website has posted eight accounts of alleged sexual misconduct, including Hunter’s, and has more on the way.

“People are afraid for professional consequences — that they’re difficult to work with, or they’re making things up, or making waves,” said Simeonov, a pianist and vocal coach who has worked with the Canadian Opera Company. “People are sharing how familiar these stories sound.”

Ruffer was hired by the BCA in 2016 to serve as president and chief executive officer. He previously served in those positions at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music in Milwaukee.

He also worked as chairman of the music department at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa. In addition, Ruffer founded and was music director of the Orlando Chorale.

Last month, Ruffer angered many artists who had been renting workspace from the BCA. After a year of planning, Ruffer surprised the artists by informing them that they had to vacate their studios by May and reapply for admission as part of a new artist residency program.

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.