According to the statement, “Sector Northern New England rescue crews responded to a report of four people in the water off Kennebunkport, Maine, Oct. 5. After searching more than 1,500 square nautical miles, the search was suspended Sunday, pending further information.”

In a statement, the guard said it’s “seeking information related to the missing boaters from Saturday’s distress call, including the possibility of the report being a hoax.”

The Coast Guard now thinks a call that went out Saturday for a missing man and three kids in Maine waters may have been a prank, authorities said Tuesday.

Captain Brian Lefebvre, the guard’s Sector Northern New England commander, said a number of rescuers aided in the search.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in determining the source of the calls and the nature of the distress,” Lefebvre said in the statement. “Additional information may aid in our closure of the case and offer a degree of finality to the many rescuers who dedicated their time and effort toward this search effort.”

Anyone with information about the case should call “Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5478,” the statement said.

Via Twitter Saturday, the Coast Guard released audio of the mayday call and wrote that the “missing man and 3 kids were reportedly aboard a 14-ft boat wearing orange life jackets when they lost communication with the Coast Guard.”

The guard continued Saturday, “Rescue crews from Stations South Portland and Portsmouth, Air Station Cape Cod, Cutter Reefshark and local agencies actively searching for a man and 3 kids, 10NM off of Kennebunkport, Maine.”

