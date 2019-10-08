The statement said police have “conducted a preliminary investigation into a report of threats and harassment based on” the encounter.

In a statement Tuesday, police announced their findings in their review of the bizarre incident that occurred Friday afternoon outside the Islamic Society of Boston on Prospect Street in Cambridge.

The people who allegedly hectored Celtics center Enes Kanter outside a mosque over his political opposition to Turkey’s president didn’t commit a crime, Cambridge police have determined.

“Following this investigation, which included conversations with Mr. Kanter and other involved parties, it has been determined that no criminal activity occurred and that the other individuals featured in a video posted online were exercising their constitutionally protected right to free speech,” the statement said. “Mr. Kanter has been advised of the steps that would be necessary to pursue a civil restraining order against the other parties, if he elects to pursue one.”

Cops said anyone “with any additional information information related to this incident is asked to call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.Those who wish to submit tips anonymously via phone, email, and text message, should visit www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.”

The statement came days after Kanter flagged the incident on social media, tweeting out a video that showed him and teammate Tacko Fall outside the mosque, which is a short walk from Inman Square. In the video, at least two men can be seen addressing Kanter. One of them holds a cellphone.

Kanter, who is expected to be Boston’s starting center this season, is a vocal critic of Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, previously calling him “the Hitler of our century.” Erdogan has been accused of increasingly authoritarian tendencies. In the Friday video, Kanter indicates the two men are his fellow countrymen who support Erdogan.

“They’re actually starting a fight outside of a mosque, pro-Erdogan people,” Kanter says in the clip.

Later, in a phone interview with the Globe, Kanter said he had never seen the men before and that they cursed at him, called him “traitor,” indicated that he should not be here, and made an obscene gesture at him. He said that when he and Fall, a 7-foot-7 rookie, left Friday’s prayer service, the men were waiting for him outside. There, the men caused a scene, yelling and screaming at him, Kanter said.

“I told you America, this is crazy,” Kanter says in the video.

Kanter told the Globe he has tried to stand up “for human rights, democracy, and freedom” and to bring awareness of “what’s really going on in Turkey.”

“I’m not going to back down,” he said.

He called the harassment unacceptable and said he was shocked by the incident.

“It’s a mosque, it’s a house of God, this shouldn’t happen,” he said.

Cambridge police said Tuesday that no one should feel intimidated at a house of worship.

“The Cambridge Police recognizes [sic] that places of worship should be places where all can congregate with peace of mind and without fear,” cops said. “No group or individual should ever suffer from bias, discrimination or hate. If any member of the community does believe that they have been threatened or harassed due to their faith, they are strongly encouraged to contact the police or organizations like the Anti-Defamation League. We remain committed to supporting and protecting all places of worship, and will continue to closely work with faith leaders, their staff, and those who attend their places of worship.”

Material from the Associated Press, Bloomberg, and The New York Times was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.