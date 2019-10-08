Rutland police shot Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland, near Evelyn Street after they located and pursued the alleged suspect’s vehicle, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Rutland police were searching for a suspect who had fired multiple shots at the entrance of the Rutland City Police Department around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, State Police said.

Vermont State Police said the body of a man found in Salisbury Tuesday afternoon may be a homicide linked to the death of a man in a police-involved shooting earlier in the day in Rutland.

Louras was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to State Police.

Later on Tuesday, Vermont State Police announced a death in Salisbury was being investigated as a possible homicide related to the events that occurred near the police station, State Police said.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was found near Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury Tuesday, State Police said.

“Per protocol, the Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave,” State Police said in a statement.

The state’s attorney general and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office will independently review the officer’s use of force once the State Police’s investigation is complete.

