Hawes’s note came after authorities confirmed that Deirdre Zaccardi, 40, Joseph Zaccardi, 43, and their three children -- Alexis, 11, and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn -- were found shot to death Monday morning in their Centre Avenue home. Officials said there was no danger to the public. The investigation remains active.

Woodsdale principal Jonathan Hawes said in a letter to families that staff planned to discuss the tragedy on Tuesday with students. The letter was posted to the Woodsdale website.

A somber morning was planned Tuesday at the Woodsdale School in Abington, where two of the three children found dead in their home Monday were enrolled.

“As you’re aware, the Woodsdale community experienced an unthinkable tragedy [Monday] with the death of two Woodsdale students,” Hawes wrote. “The information provided by media outlets can be disturbing and it is our recommendation that parents limit their exposure.”

Hawes wrote that on Tuesday, “the children will come to school with a wide variety of information as they process what has occurred. As such, we feel a sense of responsibility to have a conversation with all students here at the school.”

Hawes continued, “Our plan for [Tuesday] will be to acknowledge that there was a death of two of our students and to recognize the immense sadness surrounding this event. Students will be meeting with staff members in both classroom meetings and if needed, in small groups. We will validate any and all feelings that may be elicited and we will reinforce the message that they are safe here at school and that there is no danger.”

Hawes added that discussions will be conducted “with sensitivity and age-appropriate responses. Counseling services will be available for our students who need support throughout this difficult time.”

Neither Hawes nor Abington Schools Superintendent Peter Schafer immediately responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.

