“The main thing with this one is it going to be a longduration event,” Belk said.

The storm will last Wednesday through Friday, reaching its peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Matt Belk, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said.

A multi-day storm is taking shape off the coast of Southern New England, which could lead to 4 inches of rain, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour, and power outages in Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The most significant impacts of the storm will be felt on the coast along Southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands, and southern Rhode Island, Belk said.

These areas are expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, the NWS said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Key Points for Upcoming Coastal Storm:



Wind:

* 40-60 mph gusts possible, especially Cape/Islands, strongest winds Thu-Fri

* Potential for scattered power outages



Rain:

* 2-4+" RI/SE MA, less N/W, potential for urban/poor drainage flooding. pic.twitter.com/0NtrDCNdhp — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 8, 2019

Boston will see some rain but the main effects will be farther south, according to the NWS. Belk noted that the storm is wobbling off the coast, meaning forecasters are not exactly sure where it is going to hit hardest, leaving the forecast open to change.

Sustained windS could reach 35 miles per hour during the peak of the storm, and wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour across the Cape and Islands, Belk said. In areas south of Boston like Duxbury and Scituate, the gusts could get up to 45 miles per hour.

“The main concern with this is going to be trees and branches coming down,” he said. “There could be isolated power outages.”

Belk said that since the leaves are still on the trees this time of year, they will act as little sails catching the high winds. That could mean trees or branches will be knocked into power lines by the storm.

The storm will also cause rough seas and a high risk of rip currents at east-facing beaches, which is expected to continue into the weekend. The long duration of the storm means that there is also potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion on the Cape and Islands, Belk said.

The National Weather Service also issued various warnings for mariners, including storm watches for waters off the Outer Cape, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The forecasters said mariners could expect high seas and high winds.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.