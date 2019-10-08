“This arrangement was reached in an effort to achieve greater regionalization and delivery of critical services for what has become the fastest-growing incarcerated population in the country,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Starting this week, the department will start receiving pretrial and sentenced women from Plymouth, Essex, and Norfolk counties.

The Suffolk sheriff’s department is ending its contract with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying it wants to focus on the “provision of care, custody and rehabilitative services to what will soon be an expanded population of women entering the Suffolk County House of Correction,” according to a Tuesday night announcement.

ICE first signed its contract with the sheriff’s department in 2003, authorities said. The agency will complete its relocation of detainees from the House of Correction by mid-December, according to the sheriff’s office.

The terms of the contract were not immediately clear Tuesday night, nor were details such as how many ICE detainees are currently being held in the House of Correction . Where the ICE detainees would be moved was also not known.

Messages left with the sheriff’s department were not immediately returned.

“We are ending our contract with ICE to reallocate our resources toward helping women to address long-standing issues that have contributed to their involvement in the criminal justice system,” said Suffolk Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins in a statement. “Our gender-specific programming, which is among the best in the country, allows us to address these issues, which include domestic violence, sexual exploitation and substance use disorders, to name a few.”

