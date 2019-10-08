Here, compiled from Globe wire reports, are five things to know about the latest head-spinning foreign policy move by the president.

President Trump, already battling an impeachment probe, found himself the target of criticism from a different quarter this week after his abrupt announcement that US forces would stand aside if Turkey invades Syria to fight the Kurds.

Trump issued a statement Sunday night in which he announced Turkey’s upcoming military operation and said US troops who had been working with the Kurds would be stepping out of the way.

“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria. The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area,” a statement from the White House said.

Turkey has wanted to move into Syria to go after Kurdish fighters that Turkey claims are terrorists are threatening its national security. Turkey has been warning of an imminent attack.

The announcement came after a phone call between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Two senior State Department officials told Bloomberg News that Trump hadn’t planned on discussing Syria during his phone call. They said he had a phone call to discuss the continuing dispute over Erdogan’s decision to buy a Russian missile defense system. Erdogan shifted the conversation to northeast Syria at the very end of the call, they said.

Trump’s announcement surprised and shocked people, including his political allies, who spoke out against him

Both Democrats and Republicans criticized the move by the controversial, divisive GOP president. The critics said the United States would be abandoning the Kurds, who have been loyal and effective US allies in the region. They also said the move would aid America’s enemies, including the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS), which the Kurds had battled.

Republican critics included those who have backed Trump consistently through the scandals that have engulfed his administration, including the Trump-Russia special counsel investigation and the current Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry by Congress.

“A precipitous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and [Syrian President Bashar Assad’s] regime,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Monday. “And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup.”

“This is a big win for Iran and Assad, a big win for ISIS,” US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Fox News. “I will do everything I can to sanction Turkey if they step one foot in northeastern Syria. That will sever my relationship with Turkey. I think most of the Congress feels that way.”

Nikki R. Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, joined the chorus. “We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back,” she tweeted. “The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake.”

Turkish soldiers manning artillery near the border with Syria Lefteris Pitarakas/AP/Associated Press

Trump began sending conflicting signals on Monday

After the Sunday night bombshell, Trump on Monday explained he wanted to bring a close to “Endless Wars.”

But he also began to tweak his message, warning that Turkey would be held responsible for reining in Islamic State terrorists, who are being held in Kurdish-guarded camps — and that he’d “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it did anything that he, in his “great and unmatched wisdom” considered “off limits.”

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Administration officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity on Monday emphasized that the United States was still urging Erdogan not to invade Syria or to attack Kurdish forces, Bloomberg News reported.

Turkey’s vice president said Tuesday his country did not care about threats. ‘‘Where Turkey’s security is concerned, we determine our own path but we set our own limits,’’ Fuat Oktay said in a speech.

The conflicting signals continued Tuesday

On Tuesday, Trump sent a series of tweets that appeared to support both the Kurds and the Turks. He sent tweets defending Turkey as a big trading partner of the United States. And he announced that Erdogan would be welcomed to the White House on Nov. 13.

But he also insisted the United States would not abandon the Kurds.

‘‘We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters,’’ Trump said. ‘‘Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good.”

He also warned that “unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency. We are helping the Kurds financially/weapons!’’

We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters. Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good. Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Is this going to be another case of whiplash?

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump has given the world a case of whiplash over US policy toward northeast Syria. In December, he abruptly declared on Twitter, “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”

Then it emerged that he wanted to withdraw all US troops from Syria, even though experts warned that Islamic State was still a threat. The decision led Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to step down. Brett McGurk, the State Department envoy to the coalition fighting Islamic State, also resigned That time, Trump backed away from his declaration.

Could this time be different?

Turkey’s Defense Ministry wrote Tuesday on Twitter that all its preparations for the operation were complete. Turkish troop convoys have headed to the border, and local media outlets have published details of what they say is the battle plan, The Washington Post reports. On Monday, the Kurds called on the inhabitants of northeast Syria to “stand with our legitimate forces to defend our homeland from the Turkish aggression.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations and aid agencies are warning of a potential humanitarian disaster.

Children playing at the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province onTuesdsay Lefteris Pitarakis/AP/Associated Press

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.