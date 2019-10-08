The small SUV got stuck in the construction trench around 11:40 a.m. near Depot Street and Denise Lane, according to a statement from Harwich Fire Chief Norman M. Clarke Jr. and Harwich Deputy Fire Chief David J. LeBlanc. The car was propped up by a pipe.

Two women were rescued after they missed detour signs and drove their car into a construction trench in Harwich Monday morning, firefighters said.

Two people were stuck in a car that drove in a trench in Harwich Monday morning, firefighters said.

“We put two rescuers into the car, who put a harness on each one of the victims and used a block and tackle, which is a piece of equipment to make lifting easier, with ropes and harnesses. We used that to pull the women out of the car,” LeBlanc said.

Advertisement

No other vehicles were involved, firefighters said. The rescue at the gas main construction site took about an hour and a half.

“If there were significant injuries or a significant life hazard, we would’ve moved quicker. But they weren’t injured, so we didn’t want to do more damage by rapidly trying to get them out of car,” LeBlanc said. “They were both very calm.”

The women were taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis to be treated for “bumps and bruises,” LeBlanc said. First responders later removed the car from the trench, the statement said.

Firefighters weren’t sure how the women drove into the trench because a detour was set up nearby, LeBlanc said. The trench was about 10 feet wide and 12 feet long.

“There is the million dollar question. We’re not 100 percent sure what happened,” LeBlanc said. “I’m not sure if they missed the sign or if there was some confusion.”

Harwich police and firefighters and the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene, LeBlanc said.

Harwich police are investigating the incident, firefighters said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.