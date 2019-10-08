New Hampshire authorities are investigating the “untimely death” of a child who was rushed from a Manchester, NH motel to a hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
Manchester police said in a statement that officers responded to the Econo Lodge on that city’s West Side around 6 p.m. Monday to investigate “a medical emergency involving a child.”
The child was taken to an undisclosed hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information is currently available.
