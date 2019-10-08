A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian in Pittsfield on Monday evening, police say, and the incident is under investigation.
According to a release from the Pittsfield Police Department, the driver, a 34-year-old from Lee, was traveling northbound on Cheshire Road in Pittsfield and when he turned his truck into the Unistress Corporation driveway, struck a 74-year-old man walking there just after 7 p.m. Monday.
Police did not immediately release the name of the victim and did not say if the driver would be charged in the crash. Pittsfield police are investigating the crash.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.
Advertisement