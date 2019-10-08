A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian in Pittsfield on Monday evening, police say, and the incident is under investigation.

According to a release from the Pittsfield Police Department, the driver, a 34-year-old from Lee, was traveling northbound on Cheshire Road in Pittsfield and when he turned his truck into the Unistress Corporation driveway, struck a 74-year-old man walking there just after 7 p.m. Monday.