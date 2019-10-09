Boston College police are searching for a man who was caught peering into windows of a freshman women’s dormitory Sunday, police said.
Boston College police were called about a “suspicious male” who was seen looking into ground-level windows of Kostka Hall, Boston College police said in a statement Tuesday. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, said Jack Dunn, a spokesman for the college.
“The individual was described as a white male, 25-35 years of age, approximately 5 [feet] 7 with a red beard and goatee. The male was last seen to wearing a white sweatshirt, red baseball cap, baggy black pants and black sneakers,” the statement said.
Advertisement
The dorm houses 160 students, according to Boston College.
Police are increasing patrols near Kostka Hall, the statement said.
“Keep your doors and windows locked at all times. Keep your window/door blinds drawn, especially in the evening and night hours,” the statement said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 617-552-4440, the statement said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.