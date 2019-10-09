Boston College police are searching for a man who was caught peering into windows of a freshman women’s dormitory Sunday, police said.

Boston College police were called about a “suspicious male” who was seen looking into ground-level windows of Kostka Hall, Boston College police said in a statement Tuesday. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, said Jack Dunn, a spokesman for the college.

“The individual was described as a white male, 25-35 years of age, approximately 5 [feet] 7 with a red beard and goatee. The male was last seen to wearing a white sweatshirt, red baseball cap, baggy black pants and black sneakers,” the statement said.