Boston police arrested and charged a 23-year-old Norwood man with murder Wednesday in connection with a brazen daytime shooting in Roslindale over the summer that left a man dead.

Anderson Lugo was arrested by the department’s fugitive apprehension unit around 12:45 p.m. in the neighborhood of Morton Street and Lorna Road in Dorchester, police said. Authorities said Lugo was taken into custody because of several outstanding warrants unrelated to the ongoing homicide investigation. Police said after detectives interviewed him, he was charged with murder.

He is charged in connection with a July 17 slaying. On that date, police responded to a report of a person shot near 27 Rowe St. in Roslindale around 3:10 p.m.