The commission said it urges “anyone who does not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Those who have had measles in the past or have received two doses of measles containing vaccine are unlikely to become ill even if exposed.”

“During the infectious period, the individual went to locations where other people may have been exposed,” the statement said. “This is the first confirmed case of measles in a Boston resident since 2013.”

The commission listed five places where people may have been exposed to the diagnosed person.

Those locations and times were Render Coffee, located at 563 Columbus Ave. in the South End, between 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4; Cafe Madeleine, located at 517 Columbus Ave. in the South End, between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 4; Gyroscope, located at 305 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway neighborhood, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4; CouCou, located at 24 Union Park St. in the South End between 11:30 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 5; and Sir Speedy, located at 827 Boylston St. in the Back Bay between noon and 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 5.

“People who were at these locations could become ill between October 25 – October 26, 2019 (21 days following potential exposure),” the statement said. “Anyone who was exposed and is unclear of their immunization status or begins to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider.”

The commission said measles is a “very contagious virus that is spread through the air, usually through coughing and sneezing. The virus may remain in the environment for up to two hours after the infectious person has left the area. Exposure can occur even without direct contact with an infectious person. Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes. A skin rash usually occurs three to five days later and begins and flat, red spots on the face.”

Dr. Jennifer Lo, medical director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in the statement that members of the public can take steps to guard against measles.

“This is a dangerous disease, but it is preventable,” Lo said. “Getting vaccinated is the best way for everyone to protect themselves from measles.”

The commission said it’s “working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) to contact individuals at high risk for exposure. For additional information, please contact BPHC at 617-534-5611 or MDPH at 617-983-6800.”

