Brown is offering a $2,000 reward for the return of his guit-steel, a rare double-necked guitar that he invented himself, and his wife Tanya Rae’s Martin Shenandoah guitar, Brown posted on social media Wednesday.

Country singer and guitarist Junior Brown is seeking the public’s help to find his signature instrument that was stolen during a tour stop in North Attleborough, according to the Grammy-nominated artist.

Posting on his fan page on Facebook, Brown said, “Anybody that has any Facebook friends up here in the Northeast Boston, Rhode Island, New York area please send out an alert we need to get the word out!!!!”

Guit-steel guitars have one neck of an electric guitar and one neck of a lap steel guitar. The original guitar, nicknamed “Old Yeller,” was on display at the Museum of Design Atlanta.

The museum sent “Old Yeller” to Texas for Brown to use during his performances in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Brown said on Facebook.

