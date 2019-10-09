Five students at a Lowell elementary school were shot by BB guns Wednesday afternoon, and police are looking for two suspects, authorities said.
Two of the children were injured and taken by ambulance from the Greenhalge Elementary School to a local hospital, according to a statement from Lowell police.
The extent of their injuries was not released. Their conditions were not known.
Officers responded to the school on Ennell Street at 1:34 p.m. for a report of students shot by BB guns, the statement said.
They were told three Asian males were circling the school on bicycles, and two entered the school playground with BB guns and randomly shot at the students, who were part of an after-school program, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available Wednesday night.
