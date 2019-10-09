Taylor alleged in her federal suit that Brown, a four-time first-team All Pro who played just one game for the Pats before he was released amid the mounting scandal, sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in 2017 and then raped her in May 2o18.

A lawyer for plaintiff Britney Taylor , whom Brown had hired as a trainer, filed a notice of dismissal Tuesday in federal court in Florida, writing that the “matter will be filed and litigated in State Court in Broward County, Florida.”

The gymnast who alleges that former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown raped her has dropped her federal lawsuit against the troubled athlete but plans to re-file in state court in Florida, records show.

Brown has denied the allegations through his representatives, asserting Taylor filed suit after previously seeking a $1.6 million investment from Brown for a business project.

But Brown faced further scrutiny when a second woman, an artist whom Brown commissioned in 2017 to paint a mural at his Pennsylvania home, leveled additional sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Patriots released Brown last month, less than 24 hours after Sports Illustrated reported that Brown had sent intimidating text messages to the artist after she spoke to the press.

His release, after just a couple weeks on the roster, came three days before the Patriots were due to pay him $5 million of his $9 million signing bonus.

The Patriots had agreed to a $9 million signing bonus, which was split into two payments — $5 million on Sept. 23, and $4 million on Jan. 15. Brown’s $1 million base salary was also fully guaranteed.

Brown has played in seven Pro Bowls in nine seasons and twice led the NFL in yards and receptions, but the Patriots are the third team to dump him this year because of his behavior, joining the Raiders and Steelers.

Brown’s behavior has cost him a lot of cash this year. He was set to make $15.1 million from the Steelers, but they traded him to the Raiders. Brown was then set to make $30 million guaranteed over the next two years, but his erratic behavior gave the Raiders recourse to void his guarantees, and they sent him packing.

