“There’s a photo that keeps coming up in our memories with Deirdre,” Wall wrote. “It is a picture of all of my KPMM moms surrounding me after they came to see me play M’Lynn in ‘Steel Magnolias.’ ”

Via Facebook, Sarah Gregonis Wall, of Whitman, posted a photo of a smiling Zaccardi standing with several other women who belong to Keeping Pace with Multiple Miracles, a support group for mothers of twins or larger numbers of children born during the same pregnancy. Two of Zaccardi’s three children were 9-year-old twins.

A friend of Deirdre Zaccardi, the Abington woman found dead in her home Monday along with her three young children and husband, took to social media Wednesday to post an emotional tribute to the slain mother known for her infectious laugh.

Wall continued, “This morning we prayed together as a sisterhood and while the why’s are plaguing us, we are choosing to lift each other up and focus our prayers on comfort, peace, and healing. I keep hearing Deirdre’s laugh. It’s my go-to right now. I choose to hear her joy wringing in my ears. We promise you, Deirdre we won’t stop laughing. It just might take some time before it can truly happen.”

Deirdre Zaccardi (sixth from left) stood with friends after a February 2017 South Shore Theatre Works production of “Steel Magnolias.” Sarah Gregonis Wall, via Facebook

In a phone interview, Wall said she often told a mutual friend, “ ‘I just wish I could be more like Deirdre.’ She was so unapologetically herself. She just had this way about her. ... She was full of humor and sarcasm, and I just keep hearing her laugh.”

It was, Wall said, “a very contagious laugh,” and she also described Zaccardi as “an incredible advocate for her children and for the school district,” adding that Zaccardi was actively involved in School Committee issues and PTO groups.

“If you needed something, she wouldn’t even bat an eyelash,” Wall said. “She would be there in a heartbeat.”

Wall, a mother of two sets of twins, said she often turned to Zaccardi for advice, since her twins were older.

“I really looked up to her in that way,” Wall said.

Authorities have said Zaccardi, 40, her husband Joseph Zaccardi, 43, and their children -- 11-year-old Alexis and 9-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn -- were found shot to death inside their townhouse on Centre Avenue Monday morning.

A makeshift memorial at the crime scene has swelled to include a number of flower bouquets and stuffed animals, according to footage that WCVB-TV tweeted on Wednesday. A handwritten note left at the memorial says, “I love the family. I’m going to miss you guys forever. I will never forget you guys.”

Law enforcement officials have released few details of the tragic case but said Monday that there’s no continued danger to the public. The probe remains active.

On Wednesday, a number of people responded to Wall’s Facebook posting including one woman who wrote, “I‘m struggling today with the Why’s but I won’t anymore. I will focus on her holding my babies and all the babies of KPMM that she loved on as her own.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.