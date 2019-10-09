The team that dashed the Stanley Cup hopes of the Boston Bruins last season will visit the White House next week for a ceremony with President Trump.
In a statement, the White House said the St. Louis Blues will join the president Tuesday in the Rose Garden.
The Black and Gold, of course, are still smarting from their Stanley Cup loss to the Blues in June, in a thrilling series that came to an end at TD Garden, where St. Louis beat the B’s 4-1 in Game 7 to clinch the title.
But Trump hasn’t only hosted rivals of Boston sports teams.
He welcomed the Red Sox to the White House in May to mark their 2018 World Series title, praising the team as “unstoppable” in its record-breaking season.
“Through every pitch, inning, game and series, the 2018 Red Sox never gave up and never backed down. You always played like champions,” Trump said in a ceremony on the South Lawn, flanked by players, coaches, and team officials in suits and ties. “I want to congratulate you all on your spectacular victory.”
Jim Puzzanghera and Christina Prignano of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.