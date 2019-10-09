The team that dashed the Stanley Cup hopes of the Boston Bruins last season will visit the White House next week for a ceremony with President Trump.

In a statement, the White House said the St. Louis Blues will join the president Tuesday in the Rose Garden.

The Black and Gold, of course, are still smarting from their Stanley Cup loss to the Blues in June, in a thrilling series that came to an end at TD Garden, where St. Louis beat the B’s 4-1 in Game 7 to clinch the title.