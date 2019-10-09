A man in his 50s was fatally injured late Tuesday night when he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train while he was on the tracks about two blocks away from the Chelsea commuter rail station, Transit Police said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a Newburyport/Rockport train around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Maple and Everett streets, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.