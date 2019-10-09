“Last night at approximately 9:00 p.m., Everett police received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Partridge Terrace in Everett,” the statement said. “Upon arrival officers located a man in his 20s suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. The man was transported to Cambridge Health Alliance Hospital in Everett where he was pronounced dead. Identifying information about the victim is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification. No [arrests] have been made.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office confirmed the man’s death in a statement. His name wasn’t provided.

A man shot in Everett Tuesday night has died from his injuries, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Ryan’s office said the probe is “an open and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police [assigned] to the District Attorney’s Office and Everett Police.”

Everett police Chief Steve Mazzie said Tuesday night via Twitter that two suspects were scene leaving the area after the shooting.

“The Everett Police Dept are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. this evening in the area of Partridge Terr & Chelsea St.,”Mazzie wrote. “Two suspects were seen leaving the area. Anybody with information is asked to call the @everettpolicema at 617-389-2120.”

Patridge Terrace, a dead-end off Chelsea Street, was cordoned off with yellow police tape shortly before midnight Tuesday.

At least a half-dozen police officers were present at the crime scene, located in a thickly settled neighborhood and next to McLellan Bros. Marine.

Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.