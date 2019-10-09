[11 am] latest radar showing firehose of Atlantic moisture taking aim at #CT #RI and southeast #MA . Mainly light rain but embedded moderate rain at times. Cool with temps mainly in the 50s but feels cooler given a chilly & gusty northeast wind up to 35 mph over Cape Cod & Islands pic.twitter.com/lfZkff6iLm

On Wednesday, forecasters said a “firehose of Atlantic moisture” was taking aim at Southeastern Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, bringing mainly light rain with bouts of moderate rain, forecasters said.

A “ significant and potentially dangerous ” multiday storm is about to hit the region — with much of the inclement weather coming to a head Thursday (yes, during the Patriots game ) — and National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to “plan accordingly.”

Strong to damaging winds were expected to start increasing Wednesday and peak Thursday afternoon and evening, before subsiding Friday into Saturday.

There is the potential for scattered power outages, especially considering many trees still have their leaves, forecasters said, and residents should watch out for some isolated structural damage as well.

A high-wind advisory has been issued for much of the coast south of Boston, while a more serious wind advisory has been issued for the Cape and Islands. Both are in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

Wind gusts through Friday could reach as high as 60 miles per hour on the eastern coast of Cape Cod — near Chatham — and up to 65 miles per hour on Nantucket. The gusts are expected to reach as high as 45 miles per hour in the Boston area.

Meanwhile, maximum sustained winds are expected to reach around 24 miles per hour in Boston, and as high as 41 miles per hour in Chatham and 44 miles per hour on Nantucket.

A flood watch has also been issued for much of Southeastern Massachusetts and the Islands from 2 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

Three to 6 inches of rain are forecast for much of Eastern Massachusetts — with 3 to 4 inches expected in Boston and 4 to 6 inches predicted for the Cape and Islands — with the potential for 8 inches total from Wednesday through Friday in some localized places, meteorologists said.

There is also a slight (10 to 20 percent chance) of flash flooding in Southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday, but just a marginal (5 to 10 percent chance) Wednesday and Friday.