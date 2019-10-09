The Nor’easter heading for Massachusetts has already impacted ferry service from Cape Cod to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, the Steamship Authority said Wednesday.

Service to Nantucket was disrupted during the day. Heavy rain arrived offshore of Nantucket and the Cape Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

And with a high wind warning in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, it is “ . . . extremely likely that ferries will be unable to run on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes for the bulk of the day Thursday,” the authority wrote on its website.