The Nor’easter heading for Massachusetts has already impacted ferry service from Cape Cod to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, the Steamship Authority said Wednesday.
Service to Nantucket was disrupted during the day. Heavy rain arrived offshore of Nantucket and the Cape Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
And with a high wind warning in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, it is “ . . . extremely likely that ferries will be unable to run on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes for the bulk of the day Thursday,” the authority wrote on its website.
The high tide cycle is expected to begin at 11 p.m. Thursday with waves somewhere in the range of seven to eight feet high, a separate National Weather Service tweet said.
Both routes may also be impacted Friday, the Steamship Authority said.
UPDATE 12 NOON OCT. 9: The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 2 a.m. Thursday, 10/10 through 6 a.m. Friday, 10/11. It is very likely that ferries will not run on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes for the bulk of the day on Thursday, Oct. 10. #thread— Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) October 9, 2019
