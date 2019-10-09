He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a Newburyport/Rockport train around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Maple and Everett streets, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

STRUCK BY TRAIN A man in his 50s was fatally injured late Tuesday night when he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train while he was on the tracks about two blocks away from the Chelsea commuter rail station, Transit Police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected, Sullivan said.

SUSPICIOUS SUSPECT Boston College police are searching for a man who was caught peering into windows of a freshman women’s dormitory Sunday, police said.

Boston College police were called about a “suspicious male” who was seen looking into ground-level windows of Kostka Hall, Boston College police said in a statement Tuesday. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, said Jack Dunn, a spokesman for the college.

“The individual was described as a white male, 25-35 years of age, approximately 5 [feet] 7 with a red beard and goatee. The male was last seen . . . wearing a white sweatshirt, red baseball cap, baggy black pants and black sneakers,” the statement said.

The dorm houses 160 students, according to Boston College.

Police are increasing patrols near Kostka Hall, the statement said.

“Keep your doors and windows locked at all times. Keep your window/door blinds drawn, especially in the evening and night hours,” the statement said.

MAN SLAIN A man shot in Everett Tuesday night has died from his injuries, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office confirmed the man’s death in a statement. His name wasn’t provided.

“Last night at approximately 9:00 p.m., Everett police received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Partridge Terrace in Everett,” the statement said. “Upon arrival officers located a man in his 20s suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. The man was transported to Cambridge Health Alliance Hospital in Everett where he was pronounced dead. Identifying information about the victim is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification. No [arrests] have been made.”

Ryan’s office said the probe is “an open and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police [assigned] to the District Attorney’s Office and Everett Police.”

Everett police Chief Steve Mazzie said Tuesday night via Twitter that two suspects were scene leaving the area after the shooting.

GUN BUST A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon near a Roxbury playground on gun charges after fleeing from police and discarding a loaded weapon, police said.

Boston police officers on patrol near Trotter School Playground at Humboldt Avenue and Waumbeck Street spotted Tyrese Sealy, 18, of Roxbury at 5:25 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. Sealy matched the description of a suspect from a wanted bulletin for an armed robbery with a gun that occurred Sunday at 160 Humboldt Ave., police said.

When officers entered the playground, Sealy allegedly began to run and the officers chased him down Waumbeck Street toward Harold Street. During the pursuit, Sealy allegedly threw a gun into a driveway on Harold Street, police said.

The officers caught up to Sealy and arrested him, also recovering the loaded .380 caliber Taurus TCP ACP handgun that he allegedly tossed, police said.

Sealy was arraigned in Roxbury District Court Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, according to a clerk at Roxbury District Court. He was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail, officials said.