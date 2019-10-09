A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon near a Roxbury playground on gun charges after fleeing from police and discarding a loaded weapon, police said.
Boston police officers on patrol near Trotter School Playground at Humboldt Avenue and Waumbeck Street spotted Tyrese Sealy, 18, of Roxbury at 5:25 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. Sealy matched the description of a suspect from a wanted bulletin for an armed robbery with a gun that occurred Sunday at 160 Humboldt Ave., police said.
When officers entered the playground, Sealy allegedly began to run and the officers chased him down Waumbeck Street toward Harold Street. During the pursuit, Sealy allegedly threw a gun into a driveway on Harold Street, police said.
The officers caught up to Sealy and arrested him, also recovering the loaded .380-caliber Taurus TCP ACP handgun that he allegedly tossed, police said.
Sealy was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Wednesday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, according to a clerk at Roxbury District Court.
He was held on $2,000 cash bail on the conditions that he stays away from the Trotter School Playground, remains in Massachusetts, and is monitored by GPS, the clerk said. He is set to appear in court again Dec. 3.
