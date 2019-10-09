A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon near a Roxbury playground on gun charges after fleeing from police and discarding a loaded weapon, police said.

Boston police officers on patrol near Trotter School Playground at Humboldt Avenue and Waumbeck Street spotted Tyrese Sealy, 18, of Roxbury at 5:25 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. Sealy matched the description of a suspect from a wanted bulletin for an armed robbery with a gun that occurred Sunday at 160 Humboldt Ave., police said.

When officers entered the playground, Sealy allegedly began to run and the officers chased him down Waumbeck Street toward Harold Street. During the pursuit, Sealy allegedly threw a gun into a driveway on Harold Street, police said.