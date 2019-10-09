Firefighters in Weymouth responded to a two-alarm fire in a basement of a business on Bridge Street Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The department received a call for smoke coming from the basement of 396 Bridge St., the address of Bridge Way Tailors & Cleaners, around 12:43 p.m., the department said in a statement.
Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the building when the crew arrived on scene, the statement said.
Firefighters made entry into the basement.
The department said the fire was stubborn and access to the basement was limited, according to the statement.
Combustibles were in the basement at the building at the time of the fire, the statement said.
Crews from Quincy, Braintree and Brockton were called to the scene when a second alarm was struck, the statement said.
All occupants were safely out of the building when firefighters arrived on scene, the statement said.
There were no injuries reported .
