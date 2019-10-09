Firefighters in Weymouth responded to a two-alarm fire in a basement of a business on Bridge Street Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The department received a call for smoke coming from the basement of 396 Bridge St., the address of Bridge Way Tailors & Cleaners, around 12:43 p.m., the department said in a statement.

Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the building when the crew arrived on scene, the statement said.