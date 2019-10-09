According to TSA, “officers spotted the 9 mm gun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. They contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who confiscated the handgun, detained the man, a resident of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, for questioning and issued him a summons.”

The TSA confirmed the Tuesday incident in a statement, saying officers from the agency “caught a Worcester County, Massachusetts man with a handgun at a Boston Logan International Airport checkpoint on Tuesday morning, marking the second gun caught in three days at the airport and bringing the tally for the year up to 14.”

Security screeners at Logan International Airport on Tuesday spotted a gun in a man’s carry-on baggage, the second firearm seized in three days at the busy transit hub, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The statement said all “of this took place just two days after a man was caught on Sunday, October 6, with a .38 mm revolver along with five loose bullets.”

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said via e-mail that his agency “did charge the second person (Oct 8), he was summonsed for East Boston District Court. The first person (Oct 6), who has a current [license to carry] in Florida and an expired [license to carry] (2018) in Mass was vetted, party cleared, weapon turned over to a licensed family member for return to home.”

Even travelers with active permits are barred from bringing guns on planes in their carry-on luggage, according to TSA.

The TSA statement said “travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.”

Nationwide last year, TSA said, “4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7 percent increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber.”

The TSA reminded the public that “individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. If an individual is a TSA Pre✓® member, then that person could even lose TSA Pre✓® status. In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.