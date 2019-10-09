Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Dorchester nearly a year ago is sitting on a $100,000 prize that is about to expire, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the Nov. 9, 2018, drawing must be claimed by Nov. 8 or it will expire, the lottery said in a statement Wednesday.
The winning numbers on the unclaimed lottery ticket are 04-22-23-29-32. It was purchased at the Metamorphosis convenience store at 1153 Washington St. in Dorchester, the lottery said.
The prize can be claimed at the lottery’s Dorchester headquarters or at the regional offices in Braintree, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the lottery said. If lottery prizes are not claimed within a year of the drawing, the prize is returned to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
