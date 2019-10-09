Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Dorchester nearly a year ago is sitting on a $100,000 prize that is about to expire, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the Nov. 9, 2018, drawing must be claimed by Nov. 8 or it will expire, the lottery said in a statement Wednesday.

The winning numbers on the unclaimed lottery ticket are 04-22-23-29-32. It was purchased at the Metamorphosis convenience store at 1153 Washington St. in Dorchester, the lottery said.