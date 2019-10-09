It may look like a poster for the creepy Netflix series “Stranger Things,” but police say the gaping hole in the ground in Tewksbury was caused by a water main break.

Tewksbury police shared a photo of the hole on social media at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday morning and reported that Newton Avenue was closed at Main Street and “water service to residents on Newton Ave will be impacted throughout the morning.”

Dispatcher Joey Aberle said the water main break created the hole, which he estimated to be approximately 10 and 15 feet across. The pavement was lifted and the water pushed the dirt out, he said.