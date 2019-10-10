A woman on a bike was struck and injured by a car in Charlestown Thursday morning, Boston police said.
The woman was struck around 8:14 a.m. near Main and Dunstable streets, Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman, said in an e-mail to the Globe.
“Adult female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries which are considered non-life threatening in nature,” McNulty said.
The car remained on scene, police said.
“No citations issued or charges implied at this time,” McNulty said.
