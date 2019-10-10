“The victim was on the outside of the fence line while a good Samaritan was clutching onto his sweatshirt through the metal chain links. One officer immediately reached through the fence in an attempt to secure the victim while a second officer climbed over the fence,” the statement said.

Officers were called at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday to 99 Boston St. in Dorchester about a man threatening to jump from an overpass, Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police saved two men in Dorchester and Roslindale this month moments before they planned to attempt suicide, including one who was standing on top of an overpass and another who was about to jump in front of a train, officials said.

The officer held the man in place until firefighters arrived, police said. First responders cut through the fence and pulled the man and the officer to safety.

Officers were called at 6:56 a.m. Oct. 1 to Fairview and Mendum streets in Roslindale about another suicidal man, police said.

“On arrival, the officers learned that the male party had fled on foot towards the Arboretum with the intention of harming himself. While searching the area for the victim, a passerby informed the officers that they had observed a person hiding behind some sort of box in close proximity to the commuter rail train tracks with a train slowly approaching,” the statement said.

Police stopped train service and removed the person from hiding, the statement said.

Boston EMS brought both men to a hospital for treatment, police said.

“In both these instances, a community member made a choice that directly assisted the lifesaving efforts and actions of some of Boston’s Finest and our first responder partners,” the statement said.

