A Cambridge police officer suffered a leg injury Thursday after his gun went off by accident outside police headquarters, authorities said.

Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman, said via e-mail that the incident occurred around 12:18 p.m.

“One of our officers has sustained an injury after their firearm was accidentally discharged outside the Cambridge Police Department at 125 6th Street,” Warnick wrote. “They are currently being treated at this time for a leg injury.”