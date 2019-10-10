A fuel truck rolled over in a two-car accident on Route 28A in Bourne that injured two people Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at Route 28A and Millennium Drive around 10:38 a.m., Bourne police Lieutenant Jonathan MacDougall said.

The crash involved a 2018 GMC Acadia and a 1998 International 400 truck carrying fuel, MacDougall said. Diesel fuel spilled from the truck, and two people, one from each car, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, MacDougall said.