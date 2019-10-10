A fuel truck rolled over in a two-car accident on Route 28A in Bourne that injured two people Thursday morning, police said.
The crash occurred at Route 28A and Millennium Drive around 10:38 a.m., Bourne police Lieutenant Jonathan MacDougall said.
The crash involved a 2018 GMC Acadia and a 1998 International 400 truck carrying fuel, MacDougall said. Diesel fuel spilled from the truck, and two people, one from each car, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, MacDougall said.
The road was still closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and was expected to remain closed for another hour or more while the fuel is cleaned up and the truck is removed, he said.
Bourne fire, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the Bourne Department of Natural Resources also responded, police said on Facebook.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, MacDougall said.
