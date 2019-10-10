MBTA Transit Police took a 47-year-old man into custody who was caught on video with a group of men at Ashmont Station Wednesday afternoon robbing a 60-year-old man after they grabbed his cane and kicked him to the ground, Transit Police said.

Julius Tolbert of Hyde Park was taken into custody around 5 p.m. for what Transit Police called a “cowardly” assault, police said in a statement.

“A 60 year old male, who needs a cane to walk, was viciously assaulted and robbed by several males after a verbal exchange. The offending males ripped the cane from the victim’s hand causing him to fall to the ground were he lay helplessly while being kicked, stomped and robbed,” the statement said.