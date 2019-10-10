A man and woman were arrested in Worcester Wednesday after the woman allegedly attempted to rob a bank and then fled in a car with the man, police said.

Linda Cook, 45, and Christopher Mara, 36, both of Worcester, were arrested near Grand and Canterbury streets, Worcester police said in a statement. Officers caught them after Cook attemped to rob Webster Five at 266 Chandler St. around 11:25 a.m., police said.

“A female had walked up to a teller and attempted to rob the bank. The female claimed to have a weapon and demanded that the employees put their hands in the air. The female ended up walking out of the bank into the Antonio’s Pizza parking lot,” the statement said.