A man and woman were arrested in Worcester Wednesday after the woman allegedly attempted to rob a bank and then fled in a car with the man, police said.
Linda Cook, 45, and Christopher Mara, 36, both of Worcester, were arrested near Grand and Canterbury streets, Worcester police said in a statement. Officers caught them after Cook attemped to rob Webster Five at 266 Chandler St. around 11:25 a.m., police said.
“A female had walked up to a teller and attempted to rob the bank. The female claimed to have a weapon and demanded that the employees put their hands in the air. The female ended up walking out of the bank into the Antonio’s Pizza parking lot,” the statement said.
Advertisement
Witnesses told police that Cook fled with a man driving a green Subaru, police said.
“Dispatch issued a BOLO, and the green Subaru was located at the intersection of Grand St and Canterbury St. Both Ms. Cook and Mr. Mara were in the vehicle,” the statement said.
Cook and Mara were arrested and set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on a charge of attemped armed robbery, police said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.