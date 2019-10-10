A person was shot in Methuen Thursday night and flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, police said.
The shooting occurred on Huse Road, Methuen police said on Twitter just before 11 p.m.
Residents were advised to stay away from the area while police investigate, Chief Joseph Solomon said on Twitter.
The State Police crime scene unit was called to help process the scene, police said.
No further information was available.
