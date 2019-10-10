“We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in the statement. “Although mosquito populations are declining, some risk will continue until the first hard frost.”

The virus was identified in a man in his 60s from Middlesex County last month, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

State public health officials on Thursday announced the confirmation of the third human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year.

The case is the second confirmed in Middlesex County this year. Last month, the state announced that a Middlesex man in his 60s was the state’s first confirmed human case. Elsewhere, a man in his 50s from Plymouth County was also diagnosed with the virus, the statement said.

Despite a third confirmed case, the state has not changed the risk level for West Nile virus, whose symptoms include fever and flu-like illness.

There are still 15 communities at moderate risk for the West Nile virus, health officials said Thursday.

The virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito and can cause symptoms ranging from a mild fever to encephalitis or meningitis.

Last year, there were 49 human cases of West Nile in the state, according to previous Globe reporting.

Public health officials urge the public to take protect themselves and their environment from mosquitoes. Residents should apply repellent and avoid going outdoors from dusk to dawn, the peak biting period for mosquitoes. Wearing long-sleeve shirts, pants, and socks can also keep mosquitoes away from the skin, officials said.

