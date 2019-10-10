In addition to the rain that has already fallen, another 3 - 6 inches of rain is expected Thursday and Friday in Southeastern Massachusetts, where storm totals could reach 8 inches, the weather service said.

Rain that started earlier this week will continue into the weekend, accompanied by strong winds and areas of flooding as a Nor’easter remains in the area, the National Weather Service cautioned Thursday.

Keep a pair of galoshes handy for the next few days, and keep an eye on the basement.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for Cape Cod and the islands, as well as Block Island in Rhode Island, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected.

Given the intensifying weather conditions, the Steamship Authority is cautioning travellers that ferries are “extremely unlikely” to operate on either the Vineyard or Nantucket routes Thursday.

Winds will be especially high along the coastline of Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the islands, where “strong to damaging winds” expected into Thursday evening, the weather service said. Sea conditions will be dangerous into Friday night.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected in Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the islands during high tides, accompanied by significant beach erosion, and there is a risk of inland flooding, especially in areas of coastal communities that are poorly drained, the weather service said.

There is a coastal flood advisory in effect for Nantucket from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and a coastal flood warning in effect there from 9 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, the weather service said. In Boston, there is a coastal flood advisory from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Moderate temperatures will continue into the weekend, with both highs and lows expected to remain in the 50s until Sunday, when the sun will come out and the day will warm up into the high 60s, according to the weather service.

Rain is likely until Saturday, when the chance of precipitation slips to just 50 percent. After that the weather is expected to remain dry through the holiday on Monday. Showers could return on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

