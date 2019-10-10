Miguel A. Martinez, 41, was charged after officers were shown a video Wednesday of a man at 472 Cottage St. “committing acts of animal cruelty,” New Bedford police said in a statement Thursday.

A New Bedford man his facing a charge of animal cruelty after a video showing him hitting a dog with a pipe was shared on social media.

A police dispatcher said Martinez will be summonsed to court at a later date No further information was available Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the location around 5 p.m. Wednesday after the video was posted online and the station began to receive phone calls, New Bedford police said.

Advertisement

A woman who viewed the video was so upset that she drove her car to Martinez’s house. She parked her car in front of the driveway to “confront the suspect,” police said, and to “prevent the suspect from leaving the premises.”

One adult female dog and three puppies were rescued from the location and were evaluated by veterinarians at Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment and Specialties in Walpole.

“The dogs did not appear outwardly injured, but are being examined to be completely sure,” police said in a statement.

The individual who first reported the crime at the New Bedford Police Station Wednesday afternoon said he received the video anonymously, police said.

The video, which was posted on Odie’s Place Animal Rescue’s Facebook page, shows a man with a hooded jacket hitting a dog with what appears to be a metal pipe. The dog can be heard squealing in the video.

The video did not have a date or timestamp, according to the statement.

Police contacted the Animal Rescue League of Boston, which was in the area working on a case in Bristol County, police said in a statement.

Police are asking the individual who originally recorded the video to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to call 508-991-6300 ext. 79519.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com.