The construction of a minor league ballpark, hotel, parking garage, office space, and other development has been given the green light by the city’s planning board. The board voted Wednesday to give definitive site approval to the Polar Park project and associated private development, the Telegram & Gazette reported. The Worcester Redevelopment Authority is overseeing construction of the ballpark and a municipal parking garage, and Madison WG Holdings LLC is doing the private development. The ballpark will be home to the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, currently located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. To meet deadlines to have the ballpark open by 2021, the city will be approving development in phases and will later approve such details as landscape, lighting, and architectural elements. (AP)

Adams

Former museum head charged with theft

The former director of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum has been charged with stealing $31,000 from the nonprofit and using the money on travel, amusement park tickets, jewelry, and other personal expenses. Colleen Janz, 45, pleaded not guilty this month to larceny, the Berkshire Eagle reported. Janz served as executive director of the Adams museum from July 2012 until she was fired on July 23, 2018. The suffragist was born in Adams in 1820. Prosecutors said Janz used several tactics to divert museum money, including forging documents and falsifying records. They say she also spent money on meals, Uber rides, car insurance, and groceries. Carol Crossed, president of the museum’s board, said they were ‘‘devastated.’’ Janz’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment. (AP)

Providence

High court schedules 38 Studios hearing

The Rhode Island Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on a request to release records from the grand jury investigation into the state’s deal with Curt Schilling’s video game company. The state invested $75 million in 38 Studios in 2010 to lure it from Massachusetts. Two years later, the ex-Red Sox pitcher’s company went bankrupt. Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo’s lawyer, Claire Richards, said the failure of the 38 Studios investment presents an opportunity to raise the veil of grand jury secrecy. The public has the right to understand the facts and circumstances of the investigation, she said. Former attorney general Peter Kilmartin’s legal team argued that releasing records from a grand jury investigation so soon could ‘‘adversely affect future grand jury participants.’’ (AP)

Bangor, Maine

University system seeks dismissal of student suit

The University of Maine System argues a suspended student has no grounds for a lawsuit because he dropped a request that his school lift the suspension. Court records indicate that the student, listed as John Doe, filed suit Sept. 9, arguing that the university hadn’t protected him. The student asked for compensatory damages and to have the suspension lifted, then dropped his legal request to have the suspension lifted due to ‘‘changes in circumstances.’’ The University of Maine Farmington is investigating Doe for several potential violations to the student code of conduct, including sexual misconduct, sexual assault, and physical assault against multiple women. Attorneys representing the university asked the court to dismiss the matter, saying the student had agreed to a settlement preventing him from pursuing legal action. (AP)