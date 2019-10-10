He is due back in West Roxbury District Court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 7, according to the court clerk’s office.

Anderson Lugo, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester on several unrelated warrants and was charged in the death of Daniel Vo, 24, of Boston, police said .

A Norwood man was held without bail at his arraignment Thursday on a murder charge for a July killing in Roslindale, according to an official at West Roxbury District Court.

Lugo was apprehended by the department’s fugitive apprehension unit around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Morton Street and Lorna Road.

He is charged in connection with the July 17 slaying. On that date, police responded to a report of a person shot near 27 Rowe St. in Roslindale around 3:10 p.m.

Surveillance video shows that shortly after 3 p.m. on July 17, Lugo was riding a red and white motorcycle on Rowe Street in Roslindale with Vo riding behind him, according to a police report.

After Lugo and Vo disappear from the frame, four shots can be heard on the recording, and then Lugo can be seen riding the motorcycle back in the opposite direction — without Vo, according to the report. Vo was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments after Lugo reappears in the recording, the report says, “a 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots and observed a ‘red motor bike’ ” matching the cycle seen in the video. Further video footage shows the motorcycle traveling to American Legion Highway, where police found a red and white cycle outside a business, and a witness told them it belonged to Lugo, according to the report.

Police obtained a search warrant and processed the cycle for evidence, finding gunshot residue on the vehicle and on a pair of Lugo’s pants, the report says.

Jeremy C. Fox