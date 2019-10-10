He was arrested in August 2018 for keeping a gun in his unit in a Boston rooming house.

On Thursday, a lawyer for the defendant, Michael J. Peters, submitted the five-year sentencing recommendation in a legal filing in US District Court in Boston. Peters pleaded guilty there in June to a charge of felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.

A 64-year-old convicted bank robber who once discussed shooting an armored truck driver in the head wants a federal judge in Boston to sentence him to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, records show.

Court records show Peters received a five-year prison term in 2005 for plotting to rob an armored truck, followed by a nine-year bid in September 2010 for armed bank robbery.

“Peters’ life, and criminal history, has been fueled by his life-long addiction to drugs and alcohol,” wrote his lawyer, Eric B. Tennen, in Thursday’s filing. “His early offenses were paradigmatic, drug addict offenses: stealing drugs, stealing other things to get drugs, operating under the influence, etc.”

Over the years, Tennen wrote, Peters “has had some success in conquering his addiction; but it did not happen fast, and it did not always last. During his most recent release, he enrolled in a methadone program. By the time he was arrested, he had been enrolled in the methadone clinic for just over a year. However, he had relapsed a few months prior (in May).”

Prosecutors hadn’t responded to the defense filing as of Thursday morning. Peters is slated for sentencing Oct. 16.

His 2005 sentence stemmed from an attempted robbery of an armored truck two years earlier outside a Woburn Stop & Shop, court records show. An affidavit filed in that case said a cooperating witness had alerted the FBI to the plan, prompting agents to arrest Peters after he and the witness pulled into the grocery store lot.

At the time of Peters’s arrest, the affidavit said, agents recovered a bag that contained a BB gun, zip-ties that could be used as restraints, and masks with cut-out eye holes.

Days before the planned heist, the witness secretly recorded a conversation with Peters in which Peters said he could obtain a shotgun and “stack of ammunition” from his in-laws’ house, the filing said.

And when the witness asked Peters what he would do if the female driver of the armored car pulled her gun on him, Peters gave a chilling response.

“Well, in the truck, her or me,” Peters said, according to the affidavit. “What the [expletive] am I gonna do? I’m gonna have to shoot her. ... She’s probably wearin’ a vest and all that [expletive]! I mean, I gotta go for her head. I mean, that makes it real bad, the whole thing.”

Peters’s 2010 sentencing stemmed from the 2009 robbery of a Sovereign Bank location in Peabody, records show.

In that case, Peters and another man were masked and armed when they made off with $26,000, and the other man later told investigators that Peters was “quite crazy and is not afraid to die,” said an affidavit filed in that case.

The violent portrayal of Peters stands in stark contrast to a handwritten letter he submitted to the court in his current firearm case.

“I am a hardworking, loyal (to a fault), honest friend,” Peters wrote. “On a good day I am proud of my resiliency. Instead of ... giving in to depression I continue to fight. I strive to be/stay sober. If possible I try to be helpful to my fellow man. I do not blame others, [lay] around whining, etc. I have and will continue to strive to be the best I can be day by day.”

Peters wrote that his “short term goal is to stay/be sober today. Long term, stay sober, get home alive, hopefully mostly healthy.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.