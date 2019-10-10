“Michelle Wu is going around pretending like she’s doing good things, but she’s not doing very good things for the public,” Garrison told the crowd of approximately three dozen people, drawing laughs.

At a forum in Roxbury on Tuesday, Garrison was asked what makes her stand out from other candidates. Her response? She’s nothing like Wu, who proposed taxing residents who want to park a car on their street.

The race for the City Council’s four at-large seats is down to eight finalists, but incumbent Councilor Althea Garrison wants to make it all about Councilor Michelle Wu, whom she’s targeted as her political rival over the last nine months.

Garrison is looking to win her first election to the council, after trying for about 30 years: She’s there now by default, holding the seat that Representative Ayanna Pressley vacated in January following her election last year to Congress. Garrison placed a distant fifth in the last election, and city rules call for the next-place finisher in an at-large election to fill a vacancy.

Now, as all four incumbents seek reelection, she finds herself once again in the back of the pack — she placed seventh in the September preliminary election — and she’s looking to make waves targeting Wu, the front-runner who has placed first in the last two at-large elections, this year’s preliminary in September and the final municipal election in 2017.

“I am the independent councilor,” Garrison told the crowd, criticizing Wu for her putting greater burdens on taxpayers through her proposals.

Wu, widely seen as a might-be future candidate for mayor, made light of the situation, telling the crowd, “We’re going to have a fun night tonight.”

It’s not the first time Garrison has gone at Wu.

Garrison is the lone conservative voice on a progressive-minded council, and she has criticized Wu at city council meetings and in her campaign literature.

In her closing statements Tuesday, she told the crowd, “I’m the only one who is independent and votes against the council all the time. I’m not a rubber stamp.”

All of the other candidates kept it polite during the approximately 90-minute forum.

