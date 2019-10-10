The American Red Cross of Massachusetts said in a tweet at 12:11 p.m. that the organization is helping six residents displaced by the fire.

Firefighters were called at 10:13 a.m. for a fire at 159 Water St., said Kathleen A. Daly, a Worcester police spokeswoman.

Worcester firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that started Thursday morning and displaced six people, officials said.

Exit 13 on Interstate 290 westbound was shut because of the fire, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet at 12:11 p.m.

K & N Supply Plumbing & Heating is listed as the business at 159 Water St.

Witnesses to the fire saw smoke and flames near the top of the building.

“Right now, it’s pretty well under control, but earlier, there was a lot of flames coming out of there. Flames were coming from the roof, the attic, the top of the roof,” said John, an employee at the nearby Kelley Square Liquors Inc. who declined to give his last name.

