Phillip Houtman, 28, of New Bedford, is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student at Chamberlain International School, a boarding school for students ages 11 to 22 with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a staff member at a private school in Middleborough who allegedly raped a special needs student, police said.

Houtman has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectural disability, rape, assault to rape and open and gross lewdness, Middlebrough police said in a statement.

Houtman, an overnight staff member, allegedly assaulted the student on Sept. 30. He has worked at the school for less than a year, police said.

Police are urging Houtman to turn himself in to authorities.

Anyone with information about Houtman’s whereabouts should call the Middleborough Police at 508-947-1212.

