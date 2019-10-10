Obesity affects nearly 83,000 people between the ages of 10 and 17 percent in Massachusetts, or about 14.4 percent of people in that age group, according to a new report.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported Thursday that the obesity rate for this group puts Massachusetts in the middle of the pack among states, with a ranking of 25th. That rate that has held steady over the years.

The foundation says it has invested more than $1 billion over the last decade to address the problem, help more children to grow up at a healthy weight, and expand access to affordable healthy foods.