Here, compiled from Globe wire reports, is what we know so far about the story:

Two businessmen who are associates of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been arrested on campaign finance violations. Is there a connection to the Trump-Ukraine scandal that has entangled the controversial, divisive president in impeachment proceedings by the House?

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are Florida-based executives of an energy company. Parnas, 47, a former stockbroker, was born in Ukraine and is a naturalized US citizen. Fruman was born in Belarus and is also a naturalized US citizen. Parnas has told The Washington Post that Giuliani, Trump’s outspoken, combative lawyer, is a ‘‘very good friend’’ but their relationship is not long-standing. Parnas said he got to know Giuliani while fundraising for Trump’s 2016 campaign. ‘‘The relationship bonded and built over time. We’re just very close,’’ he said. In May, Giuliani tweeted that Parnas and Fruman were his ‘‘clients.”

What did they do for Giuliani in the Ukraine?

Parnas and Fruman have acted as emissaries in Ukraine for Giuliani. They assisted Giuliani in his efforts to dig up information about, and encourage investigations into, Trump’s political rivals, including Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Parnas worked with Fruman to connect Giuliani to Ukrainian prosecutors who provided information to Giuliani, The New York Times has reported.

The AP reported last week that Parnas and Fruman helped arrange a January meeting in New York between Ukraine’s former top prosecutor, Yuri Lutsenko, and Giuliani, as well as other meetings with top government officials.

Lutsenko once cast doubt on Hunter Biden’s actions in Ukraine, an effort that drew Giuliani’s notice last year. Now he says Biden “did not violate anything.”

John Dowd, the attorney representing Parnas and Fruman, said in a letter to House investigators last week, ‘Messrs. Parnas and Fruman assisted Mr. Giuliani in connection with his representation of President Trump.”

What were they arrested for?

Parnas and Fruman face charges relating to ffederal campaign finance violations. Federal prosecutors allege, among other things, that Parnas and Fruman engaged in a scheme to secretly “funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office [to] buy potential influence with candidates, campaigns, and the candidates’ governments.”

The donations were made ‘‘to advance their own personal financial interests and the political interests of Ukrainian government officials, including at least one Ukrainian government official with whom they were working,’’ the indictment charges.

Records show that Parnas and Fruman used wire transfers from a corporate entity they controlled to make a $325,000 donation in 2018 to the America First Action commitee, the main pro-Trump super PAC. They allegedly hid the fact that “they were the true source of the contribution,” prosecutors said.

The indictment also accuses Parnas, Fruman, and two other men of also participating in a separte scheme to acquire retail marijuana licenses through donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states.

Were Parnas and Fruman already on the House impeachment inquiry’s radar?

The men, who were arrested at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C., with one-way tickets out of the country in their pockets, had key roles in Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine to gin up an investigation of the Bidens.

Trump’s attempt in a July phone call to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into such an investigation is at the center of the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

So the two men are believed to be important witnesses in the House’s impeachment inquiry of Trump. Parnas was slated to be deposed on Thursdsay and Fruman on Friday. Neither had been expected to show up, The New York Times reported.

House Democrats subpoenaed Parnas and Fruman on Thursday to appear for a deposition and hand over documents, just hours after they were indicted.

The whistleblower complaint by an unnamed intelligence official that reported Trump’s effort to get an investigation into Biden started makes reference to ‘‘associates’’ of Giuliani in Ukraine who were attempting to make contact with Zelensky’s team, though it’s not clear that refers to Parnas and Fruman. That would put the two men squarely in the middle of the investigation into Giuliani’s activities.

How does the US ambassador to the Ukraine come in to the story?

Prosecutors also allege that Parnas urged a US congressman to seek the ouster of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, at the behest of Ukrainian government officials. That happened about the same time that Parnas and Fruman committed to raising more than $20,000 for the politician.

The congressman wasn’t identified by name in court papers, but the donations to ‘‘Congressman 1’’ in the indictment match campaign finance reports for former US representative Pete Sessions, a Texas Republican who lost his re-election bid in November 2018. In May 2018, Parnas posted a photo of himself and an associate with Sessions in his Capitol Hill office, with the caption ‘‘Hard at work !!’’

John Dowd, an attorney for the men, hung up on an Associated Press reporter calling about the case. Giuliani, who is not mentioned in the indictment, said he couldn’t comment on the case and that he didn’t represent them in campaign finance matters.

Questions have swirled about the May recall of Marie Yovanovitch, who was serving as ambassador to Ukraine. Trump ordered her removed after months of complaints from allies outside the administration, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, that she was undermining him abroad and obstructing efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate Biden, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Her recall has become a key point of interest in the impeachment inquiry.

President Trump referred to her as ‘‘bad news’’ in his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

Is there any connection to Trump?

The Washington Post reports that previous social media posts and interviews with Parnas and Fruman indicate they interacted with both Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., and had attended events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and at the White House. Fruman attended a fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago in March 2018.

In a now-deleted Facebook post that was unearthed by BuzzFeed News and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Parnas displayed photos of himself and Trump at an event that apparently took place at the White House on May 1, 2018.

Later that month, Fruman gave an interview to a Russian-language publication, in which he said that he and Parnas had attended a small group meeting with Trump in Washington the previous week to discuss the upcoming midterm elections.

On May 21, 2018, Parnas posted a photo online of himself and Fruman with Trump Jr. and Tommy Hicks, a Republican fundraiser and close friend of the president’s son, at what he wrote was a breakfast in California.

Parnas has told The Post that he decided to get involved politically because he was a passionate supporter of Trump’s candidacy after growing up in New York and selling Trump condos in the city when Trump’s late father, Fred Trump, was still running the Trump Organization.

What does Trump say?

The indictments mark the first criminal charges related to the Ukraine controversy. While they do not suggest wrongdoing by the president, they are likely to add fuel to the House impeachment inquiry, raising additional questions about whether those close to Trump and Giuliani sought to use their influence to affect US foreign policy decisions.

One of Trump’s outside attorneys, Jay Sekulow, said neither the president nor his campaign were aware of alleged improper financial contributions by the two men.

”As the indictment establishes, neither the president, nor the campaign, nor the PACs were aware of the financial issues involved,” Sekulow said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.